BJP using social media to incite hatred: Brinda Karat

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): BJP government at the Centre was using social media to incite religious hatred among people, alleged CPM politburo member and former MP Brinda Karat. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday she accused the Central government of ignoring the farmers’ movement for the past 12 months against the farm laws. The CPM leaders would tour all parts of the country and launch a large-scale movement against the injustice meted out to the farming community, she said.

- Advertisement -

The State government which built projects to irrigate agricultural lands was now saying that paddy should not be cultivated, she said while seeking to know whether the projects were for the farmers or for the contractors.

Earlier in the day, she unveiled memorials built at Ambedkar Centre in the town by the party’s Bhadrachalam unit in honour of former CPM legislators Kunja Bojji and Sunnam Rajaiah, who passed away recently. She also took part in a massive rally taken out by the party cadre.

Karat paid rich tributes to the former legislators and called upon the party workers and leaders to follow the path and ideals of Rajaiah and Bojji, who she said, stayed true to the principles of the party all through their life.

The party’s Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State secretaries T Veerabhadram and P Madhu, CPM State secretariat members Dr Medium Babu Rao and Pothineni Sudarshan Rao and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .