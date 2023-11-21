BJP will be destroyed with entry of Maheshwar Reddy: Indrakaran

Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy termed BJP candidate Aleti Maheshwar Reddy an iron leg and said he would augur bad for the BJP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy termed BJP candidate Aleti Maheshwar Reddy an iron leg and said he would augur bad for the BJP.

Addressing poll rallies in Dilawarpur mandal on Tuesday, Indrakaran Reddy said the Praja Rajyam Party had vanished when Maheshwari Reddy contested on the ticket of the party, while the Congress met the similar fate when he joined it. Now, the BJP would be destroyed soon as he was its candidate.

The minister asked electors to be cautious while casting votes in favor of Maheshwar Reddy, known for bringing misfortunes to a party with which he is associated. He told them to teach a lesson to the BJP candidate and said Maheshwar Reddy was spoiling youngsters by offering booze to induce them.

The BRS nominee wondered as to what the Congress and BJP would do for the public now if voted to power. The parties neglected farmers after ruling the state for 70 years. He promised that he would develop the Nirmal segment further if elected. He added that he had been in politics only to serve the public.