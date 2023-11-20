Congress, which ruled Telangana for 11 terms, now asking for one chance: KTR

KTR also asked how the Congress, which had not properly extended even Rs.200 as pension to beneficiaries during its rule, would implement its poll promise to hike welfare pensions to Rs.4,000 per month

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Nalgonda: Asking the people to think twice before casting their vote in the elections, BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday pointed out that the Congress, which was asking the people for one chance, was in power for 11 terms, but did injustice to Telangana.

Speaking at road shows at Yadagirigutta in Alair assembly constituency, at Valigonda in Bhongir assembly constituency and at Miryalaguda in erstwhile Nalgonda district, Rama Rao said recalled that farmers faced a tough time in cultivation during the earlier Congress regimes with power cuts, fluctuations in electricity supply, which caused short circuits for agricultural pump sets. Several farmers died of snakebites while going to switch off pump sets in their fields in the night. He cautioned that power cuts would return to the State if the Congress was voted to power.

He also asked how the Congress, which had not properly extended even Rs.200 as pension to beneficiaries during its rule, would implement its poll promise to hike welfare pensions to Rs.4,000 per month. He asked the people to ensure victory for BRS candidate Pailla Shekhar Reddy.