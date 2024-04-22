BJP will wrest Hyderabad seat from Majlis, says Goyal

"People want to see Modi as Prime Minister for the third time. I am sure we are going to win the majority of the seats in the State. ,"he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 07:44 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that the BJP would win a majority of the seats in Telangana, union Industries minister Piyush Goyal claimed that his party would create history by defeating Hyderabad sitting MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Addressing the nomination rally of party’s Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Monday, Goyal said this time the BJP would wrest the Hyderabad seat from Majlis. “We will defeat Owaisi this time and create a history,” he said.

The wind was blowing in favour of BJP in the State and people had made up their mind to vote for the BJP, he said, adding that the BJP assure the people of Telangana that if they support it in the Lok Sabha polls, BJP would develop the State at much faster pace.

Coming down heavily on the I.N.D.I.A alliance, the senior BJP leader said the opposition alliance was disintegrating and has become an “indie zero” alliance. “I.N.D.I.A alliance is a divided house and does not have a common agenda,” he said.