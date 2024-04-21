4 BJP leaders to file papers today

According to a statement issued by the BJP State unit, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will accompany the candidates from Mahabubabad and Nalgonda during their nomination rallies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 11:03 PM

Hyderabad: BJP candidates for the Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Chevella and Zaheerabad constituencies will file their nominations on Monday.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will take part in the nomination rallies of the Chevella and Zaheerabad candidates.