BJP would end TRS rule in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

File Photo

Nalgonda: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that BJP would put an end to corrupt rule of TRS in Telangana State.

Speaking at BJP’s ‘Munugode Samara Bheri’ public meeting held at Munugode, Kishan Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who spoke at TRS meeting yesterday, questioned why Union Home Minister Amit Shah was coming to Munugode.

“Amit Shah has come to Munugode to liberate Telangana Talli from the clutches of family rule of Chandrashekhar Rao. Even the BJP members can answer the questions raised by the Chief Minister,” said Kishan Reddy. To mitigate fluoride issue in the state, the Centre has extended Rs 750 crores for 1,000 villages and Rs 690 crore of the amount was already spent for the purpose, he added.

Kishan Reddy expressed surprise over the frequent chanting of the Chief Minister about CBI and ED. The BJP government has never interfered in the matters of autonomous investigating agencies, which probe into corruption and irregularities. Persons, who commit corruption, would only fear about the CBI and ED, he maintained.

He reminded that BJP has conducted public meeting at Munugode for the joining of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the party. He questioned the Chief Minister to reveal why the TRS conducted public meeting at Munugode one day before BJP’s public meeting.

Fight for self respect and protection of democracy

Speaking after joining the BJP, Munugode former MLA Rajagopal Reddy said that Telangana State, which was acheived through 60 years of agitation, was caught in the hands of the Chief Minister’s family.

A fight was going on in the State against family rule and for protection of democracy. By-elections to Munugode assembly constituency should not be considered as political fight, but was fight for protection of self respect of people of Telangana.

Strongly reacting to the allegation of TRS that he joined the TRS for contracts of projects to his company, Rajagopal Reddy said that he has not stick to MLA post after joining other party. He made it clear he was not for sale.

He urged the people to give a historic verdict in the by-elections. The Chief Minister was unable to announce the name of his party’s candidate for by-elections, he alleged.

Moreover, the Chief Minister has tried to get the votes to his party in the by-elections by creating panic in the public by saying meters would be fixed to agricultural pump sets, if TRS candidate defeated.