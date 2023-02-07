BJP-YSRCP MPs in a row over delay in Vizag metro project

Published Date - 10:04 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Visakhapatnam: The allegation by YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the Central government was not supporting the Visakhapatnam metro project while it has sanctioned 20 per cent assistance for the Bangalore metro project, was immediately refuted by the BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

Later, Narasimha Rao tweeted that the Visakhapatnam metro had not received assistance as the state government had not even submitted a proposal to the Central Government for approval and funding. He attached recent Parliament replies in which the Central government stated that the State Government has not submitted even a proposal for sanction of Visakhapatnam metro project.

The BJP MP questioned Vijayasai Reddy for blaming the Central government to hide the incompetence of the YCP government. He further demanded that the YCP government should immediately submit a proposal for a world-class Visakhapatnam metro, and threatened to call for an agitation if the YCP government failed to do it.