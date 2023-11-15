Vizag steel plant privatisation halted: BJP MP

Talking to media persons here, he said that in fact, privatisation of the plant did not begin at all and it would not happen in the near future as the intention was to help the plant make profits.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

File photo of Vizag Steel Plant.

Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday said that the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant had been stopped.

The MP also said that the express train to Varanasi from Visakhapatnam would be introduced on November 22 and it would be a boon to those who want to visit the pilgrim centre.

“I will try to make efforts towards expediting all Central projects,” he stated and alleged that the Jagan government was neglecting the working class. If the state government could not run the ESI hospitals, it should hand them over to the Centre, he said.