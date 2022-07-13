BJP’s graph in Telangana increasing since 2018: Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:21 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

File Photo: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar here on Wednesday said the party’s winning prospects have been increasing considerably since 2018.

After 2018 Assembly elections, the party’s graph was improved during the Parliament elections in 2019 followed by bypoll in Dubbakka Assembly constituency and later during GHMC municipal elections and bypoll in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, he said after welcoming the leaders from Jagtial and Korutla into the party.

Referring to a survey results declared by a poll strategy company in the city, he said that from six per cent vote share in 2018 Assembly elections, the party has now crossed 30 per cent vote share. He exuded confidence that since people strongly believe in BJP, the party would come to power in the next elections by improving the voting per cent share.

He urged the State government to convene a meeting with banks to extend loans to farmers to help them financially during the ongoing crop season. He demanded that the State government waive off farm loans up to Rs.1 lakh keeping in view the financial problems being faced by farmers in the State.

In the wake of heavy rains lashing the State for the last few days, the party cadre must take part in the relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas and help the people, he advised.

At a separate press conference, MP Dharmapuri Arvind demanded the State government take necessary steps to improve amenities at the government educational institutions and hospitals.