BJP’s internal squabble turns violent in Warangal

Followers of former MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy and another leader, Gogula Rana Prathap Reddy, engaged in a physical confrontation, in the process vandalising the BJP party office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Warangal: The internal feud within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Warangal district took a violent turn at Narsampet here on Thursday as clashes broke out between two rival groups. Followers of former MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy and another leader, Gogula Rana Prathap Reddy, engaged in a physical confrontation, in the process vandalising the party office.

The incident unfolded right in front of the party’s national executive member and former MP AP Jithender Reddy. As tensions escalated, Prakash Reddy’s supporters approached the police to lodge a complaint against the rival group. In response, Prathap Reddy’s loyalists also reached the police station to counter the allegations against them.

The timing of this internal clash is particularly concerning for the BJP, as it happened just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hanamkonda on July 8. The meeting at Narsampet was aimed at mobilizing people for a public meeting after the groundbreaking ceremony of a new wagon manufacturing unit.

