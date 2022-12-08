BJP supporters demand money for participating in Bandi’s Khanapur meeting

The agitators, mainly women, said the leaders had promised to give them money, a bottle of beer and biryani if they took part in the yatra and the public meeting on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

File Photo

Nirmal: In an embarrassing turn of events, a few activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday staged a dharna at the party office alleging they were cheated by party leaders who denied them money for participating in BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra and public meeting at Khanapur.

They were later forcibly sent away from the premises of the office for staging the dharna.