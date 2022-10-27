BJP’s MLA Shopping: TRS workers protest in Sangareddy

02:04 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

The protest, which was held at the new bus station in Sangareddy on Thursday, saw the TRS cadre carrying out a 'funeral procession' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sangareddy: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party workers led by Chintha Prabhakar staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempt to lure TRS MLAs.

Later, the effigies of both Modi and Shah were burnt at the bus station.

Similar protests were organised across the district. Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy also organised a protest in Patancheru. Terming it an attempt to destabilise the TRS government, Chintha Prabhakar said the people would teach the BJP a lesson for its antidemocratic activities.