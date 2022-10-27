BJP’s MLA Shopping: Protests staged in old Karimnagar

02:06 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Besides staging dharans and rasta rokos, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar were burnt in different places.

Karimnagar: TRS activists on Thursday staged demonstrations across the erstwhile Karimnagar district, protesting the BJP’s bid to purchase TRS MLAs.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao along with party workers staged a dharna and rasta roko at Telangana Chowk. They raised slogans against the BJP, Modi and Sanjay Kumar.

TRS workers led by mandal president Varusa Krishna burnt the effigy of the BJP in Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district. In Peddapalli, party activists staged a rasta roko on Karimnagar-Rayapatnam main road in Dharmaram mandal headquarters and burnt the effigy of the PM and the BJP state president. TRS mandal president Rachuri Sridhar and others participated in the protest.

