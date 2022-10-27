BJP’s MLA Shopping: TRS cadres burn effigies of BJP in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

In Adilabad, activists of the TRS staged a sit-in on the National Highway 44 and then burnt effigies of the saffron party. They criticized the BJP for adopting anti-democratic ways to collapse the government formed by TRS.

Adilabad: Cadres of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) took to the streets in protest of the BJP’s attempt to topple the government by luring four MLAs across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Thursday.

Meanwhile, MLAs Athram Sakku and Koneru Konappa participated in a protest staged in Asifabad. They both flayed the BJP for conspiring against the State government. They stated the public would teach a lesson to the saffron party soon.