BJYM leaders demand for tickets puts BJP leadership in a fix

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 06:37 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: The BJP, which is struggling to find winnable candidates in most constituencies for the upcoming polls to the State assembly, is now facing a new threat from its frontal organisation Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), with the youth leaders demanding a considerable number of seats for themselves.

The BJYM leaders on Tuesday convened a meeting under the chairmanship of State president Bhanu Prakash, wherein they discussed taking up their demand with BJYM national president and Bengaluru South MP, Tejaswi Surya, who will be coming to Hyderabad on Thursday.

Sources said the BJYM leaders have asked the party leadership to give priority to them while allocating assembly tickets. It is learnt that Bhanu Prakash is keen to contest from Malkajgiri and BJYM vice president Sridhar has plans to contest from Rajendranagar. Apart from them, Yuva Morcha senior leader Mohan Naik want to contest from Scheduled Caste reserved constituency Wyra, while Pawan Reddy wants Medchal, Venkatakrishna wants Bellampalli and Suresh wants Jangaon.

Sources said the BJYM State unit has decided to put pressure on the party leadership to give priority in the allotment of tickets to those who took part in protest on behalf of the unemployed and highlighted the failures of the BRS government.

The youth wing leaders argue that they have been working for the party for long and that it’s high time that they are given an opportunity to contest the assembly polls. “Since the party does not have suitable candidates in a large number of constituencies, it can allocate a few seats to BJYM leaders who are interested in contesting upcoming polls,” a BJYM leader said.

The decision of the BJYM leaders to contest polls has put the party leadership in a difficult situation as the seats which these leaders have been demanding has been already reserved for the party’s senior leaders, who have been working in these constituencies for years.