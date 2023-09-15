Black magic: Two youngsters tied to tree in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Medak: Two youngsters were tied to a tree after being accused of performing black magic at Papya Thanda in Narsapur mandal on Friday.

Nunavath Bhaskar and Katroth Bhaskar of Pedda Chintha Kunta village in the same mandal had went to the village to spend some time at one of their relative’s homes.

Late night on Thursday, the two were seen roaming around the village spraying kumkum, turmeric, lemons, green chilli and others, which villagers suspected was part of black magic.

With one of the villagers alerting the others, the entire village gathered and caught them in the early hours of Friday and tied them to a tree after calling the police. When the village elders asked why they were doing so, they reportedly refused to answer. They were then handed over to the police, who are investigating.