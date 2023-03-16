Blend fruits and veggies with caution, says doctor

According to Abby Phillips, a known hepatologist in the country who is famous on Twitter as The Liver Doc, blending can cause oxalate kidney injury and the kidneys take a long time to recover from it.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:27 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Get on any social media platform and within five minutes of scrolling you are sure to find at least one post on how to eat healthy. Specifically, you will find recipes for ‘healthy food’, what to eat, and how to eat.

With eating healthy becoming an increasingly popular concept, many fall victim to advice that does more harm than good. Targeting one such ‘healthy’ recipe is Abby Phillips, a known hepatologist in the country who is famous on Twitter as The Liver Doc.

“Please don’t mix fruits and a whole lot of raw green and colored veggies into a blender and make yourself a detox juice if you have pre-existing liver disease,” he tweeted, informing that he received a second patient this week who developed kidney injury after daily consumption of homemade blended fruit and veggie juice.

While blending fruits or vegetables is considered to be healthy, experts have time and again stressed the fact that it should be done in moderation.

According to Phillips, blending can cause oxalate kidney injury and the kidneys take a long time to recover from it.

“A blend of gooseberries, beetroot, spinach & green leaves along with a host of citrus fruits is a new fad that’s developing after WhatsApp and YouTube “doctors” have been promoting then as “liver health” options. Please don’t do it,” he warned.

With users weighing in on the so-called detox drink, the doctor patiently answered all the queries and informed them that the liver as an organ itself plays the role of detox in our bodies.