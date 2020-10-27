Blood donation camp by Tiryani police evokes good response

Asifabad DSP Accheshwar Rao was the chief guest at the event organised in Tiryani mandal centre to mark police martyrs commemoration week

KB Asifabad: A mega blood donation camp organised by Tiryani police evoked good response with 110 Adivasi youngsters voluntarily coming forward to donate blood on Tuesday. Asifabad DSP Accheshwar Rao was the chief guest at the event organised in Tiryani mandal centre to mark police martyrs commemoration week.

Speaking on the occasion, Accheshwar Rao said the sacrifices of policemen in the line of duty were unforgettable. He said policemen would always be in the forefront in controlling law and order. He expressed happiness over the encouraging response to the blood camp in the remote mandal. He patted Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao for making it a success.

Rebbena Inspector Satheesh Kumar, who was also present in the programme, suggested the youngsters to focus on studies and cracking posts. He said that he was surprised to see participation of a large number of youngsters in the camp. He assured to extend all support to the tribals from the police department. He sought the ethnic tribes to share their challenges with policemen.

Rama Rao thanked the participants and local public representatives for extending their cooperation to the camp. He said that youngsters belonging to interior Mangi and many other tribal habitations donated their blood for the cause. He added that the donors set an example to others in doing bit for the needy.

Tiryani Mandal Parishad President Marsakola Sarawathi, ZPTC member Athram Chandrasekhar, District Adivasi Sarpanchs Association president Kotkna Ganapathi Rao, Edulapahad Sarpanch Madavi Gopal, staffers of police department Balaji, Shankar, Tirupati, Mosin and doctors of Indian Red Cross Society were present.

