Blowout from borewell in Andhra Pradesh

A blowout has erupted from a borewell at an aqua culture farm in Sivakoti of Konaseema district here on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Razole: A blowout has erupted from a borewell at an aqua culture farm in Sivakoti of Konaseema district here on Saturday with huge tongues of flames rising up to 20 feet high causing panic among the residents nearby.

ONGC officials who rushed to the spot, noted there was no gas pipeline in the area and the blowout was the result of deepening a borewell for water. Meanwhile, the flames look unending and the officials said that blowout could be capped only after an expert team expected to arrive from Narsapuram later in the day.