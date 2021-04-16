Asifabad: Police sponsor borewell to tribal village

Wankidi Inspector Sudhakar and Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said that they came forward to address the drinking water crisis of the tribals as part of community policing

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Wankidi police sponsored a borewell for residents of Kolamguda, a Maoist-affected hamlet under Laxmipur village in Wankidi mandal, who were facing a drinking water crisis, on Friday. They came to know when they were touring the tribal dominant habitation 20 days back.

Wankidi Inspector Sudhakar and Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said that they came forward to address the challenge of the tribals as part of community policing. He requested the dwellers not to extend cooperation to banned extremists. He stated that Maoists would achieve nothing by working with the outfit and following outdated ideologies.

The police assured that they would create a road and electricity to the tiny hamlet soon, with the help of officials concerned. Their gesture brought respite to the dwellers of the hamlet, populated by 11 families, who were forced to rely on a stream located a kilometer away for quenching their thirst.

The residents expressed gratitude to the Inspector and Sub-Inspector for sponsoring the borewell.

