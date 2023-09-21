Blue Button movement marks World Alzheimers’ Day

September is observed as World Alzheimer’s Month. In this month, programs are organized all over the world to raise awareness, remove the stigma and build appropriate support systems for dementia.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:38 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

-Dementia India Alliance (DIA), a non-profit, family care centric, national organization dedicated to the cause of dementia, in collaboration with Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation -Visakhapatnam, conducted the Blue Button movement at R.K Beach here on Thursday. The event was supported by Andhra Medical College, King George Hospital and Gayatri Medical College and Hospital

Dr Butchi Raju, Principal, Andhra Medical College, and Dr P Ashok Kumar, Superintendent, KGH spoke about the necessity to create awareness about dementia and also mobilize support from the community about the role of life style modification in preventing and delaying the onset of the disease.

Dr K Venkateswarlu, Professor Emeritus of Dept. of Neurology, AMC, spoke about the complex needs of persons with dementia and the various initiatives that Age Care Foundation has taken up to support persons with dementia and their families. They include screening camps, memory clinics, nurse and doctor visits and also multispecialty clinics exclusively for persons with dementia. He also spoke about the plans to provide day care and residential care facilities for persons with dementia in the near future. All these services will be available from October 2 this year.

Dr S Gopi, Professor and HOD of the, Department of Neurology, Andhra Medical College spoke about various services being provided in King George Hospital, for diagnosis, evaluation and treatment of persons with memory problems. He underscored the need for public and social organisations to work together to support patients and families, and training the caregivers to provide necessary care to the patients.

Dr N N Raju, Professor of Psychiatry, spoke about the behavioural issues associated with dementia and how they can be misunderstood or ignored by family members. He spoke about the need for awareness about dementia among health care providers and the general public.

In his address, Chairman of Age Care Foundation G. Sambasiva Rao said that the ACF facility at Gambhiram was nearing completion and would provide Geriatric and Palliative care services to the people of Visakhapatnam and surrounding districts. The project is estimated to cost about Rs.24 crore.

Dr N S Raju, Managing trustee of Age Care Foundation and Vice-president of Dementia India Alliance, spoke about the Blue button movement which carries deep symbolism for those affected by Dementia. The ability to button one’s own clothes is a sign of independence. The loss of this ability is an early indicator of the onset of Dementia. The interconnected threads in the Button represent the Alliance, coming together for hope and support.

Participants came together to form a human chain, symbolizing the blue button like a shield—a unifying emblem urging society to recognize the impact of dementia, empathize, and proactively offer support.

Medical professionals, members of Rotary club Greater Visakha , members of the Inner wheel clubs of Waltair and Visakhapatnam, Sneha Sandhya , Faculty and Students of Andhra Medical college, Family carers and senior citizens have participated in the meeting and subsequent walk, carrying placards and distributing informative pamphlets on dementia to not only to raise awareness but also to lay the groundwork for compassionate action and a society that is well-informed.