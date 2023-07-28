BNI GoNat 2023: Hyderabad’s prestigious flagship Business Event on Sept 9-10

BNI is celebrating the 11th anniversary of Hyderabad Region and hosting the 4th edition of its prestigious flagship Business Event, BNI GoNat 2023, at Hitex on September 9 and 10.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Business Network International (BNI) is celebrating the 11th anniversary of Hyderabad Region and hosting the 4th edition of its prestigious flagship Business Event, BNI GoNat 2023, at Hitex on September 9 and 10.

Principal Secretary, I&C and IT, Jayesh Ranjan, on Friday unveiled the logo of GoNat 2023, in the presence of Sanjana Shah, Executive Director, BNI Hyderabad, T Satish Kumar, Area Director, BNI Hyderabad and Capt Anand, a BNI member and Director, Mira Integrated Marcom Services.

BNI GoNat, the largest MSME event in this part of the country, is an opportunity for aspiring small and medium businesses to expand their footprint and going national. The two day event has a seminar and expo running concurrently on day one and the expo alone on day two, a press release said.

GoNat 2023, is a unique confluence of knowledge and networking, enriching and connecting the discerning entrepreneurs at the event from all over India and abroad, said Sanjana Shah.

Capt Anand said “we are having strategic tie-up with T-Hub and other business associations for their members to be part of this mega MSME event, BNI GoNat 2023.”