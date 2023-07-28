Bodies of five people recovered in Mulugu district

Apart from four bodies of members of the same family, one unidentified body, suspected to be a destitute person, was also found.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:14 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Mulugu/Bhupalpally: Five bodies, of people who were swept away by flood waters since Thursday, were retrieved on Friday in Mulugu district.

These included bodies of some of the seven members of a family from Kondai village, who were washed away by the raging waters of the Jampanna vagu rivulet while attempting to reach safer grounds as floodwaters engulfed their village.

As the search and rescue operations continue by the police, army and NDRF, three individuals still remain unaccounted for. Apart from four bodies of members of the same family, one unidentified body, suspected to be a destitute person, was also found, caught in hanging power lines near the same stream in Tadwai Mandal.

In response to the calamity, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed Tribal Affairs Minister Satyavati Rathod to oversee the relief operations. Rathod assured that the government was fully committed to safeguarding the affected communities and providing necessary assistance.

In addition to the incident near Kondai, there are reports of four individuals missing in the floodwaters from Morancha village in Bhupalpally.