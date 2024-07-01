Brief news reports from Telangana for July 1

Brief news alerts from across Telangana on Monday, July 1.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 07:15 PM

Three-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a heinous incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a driver at Venkatraopet village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Monday.

Police and locals said the accused raped the child by taking her to a secluded place when she was playing with her cousins at her residence. On being alerted by the other children, her father rushed to the spot and found the child weeping and bleeding.

The accused person was suspected to be a driver living in the neighbourhood. The victim’s father lodged a complaint with police, who in turn booked a case under the Section 3 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Kaghaznagar DSP is learnt to have taken up investigation into the crime while the accused was reportedly detained by police.

More details are awaited.

Khammam: Suspicious death of woman leads to protests

Khammam: The suspicious death of a married woman triggered protests by her family members at Nelakondapalli in the district on Monday.

It was said that the woman, Vijaya of Tadvai village of Munagala mandal in Suryapet district, got married to Avinash of Sadasivapuram in Nelakondapalli mandal 10 years ago. Recently, her husband allegedly started harassing her demanding additional dowry. One of Vijaya’s relatives told the media that on Monday morning, Vijaya called her family members and told about the harassment by her husband. Her father then told Avinash that he would bring money and urged him not to trouble his daughter.After sometime, Avinash called his father-in-law saying Vijaya got injured after she fell in the house and that she was being taken to the hospital at Nelakondapalli. After half an hour, he again called the woman’s family and told them that she died.

The woman’s family members staged a dharna in front of the Nelakondapalli police station seeking justice. During the protest, Vijaya’s relatives and family members of Avinash clashed forcing the police to intervene. A case was booked based on a complaint by Vijaya’s family members.

Asifabad: Mother depressed over five-year-old daughter’s death dies

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Depressed over the death of her five-year-old daughter, a pregnant woman from Jankapur in Asifabad town, who collapsed during the child’s funeral, died while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Neetha (35), wife of Harish, had collapsed when she was attending the funeral of her five-year-old daughter Lohita on June 23. Neetha, who was five months pregnant, was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. However, she is said to have suffered a miscarriage while being shifted to hospital. She died while under treatment on Sunday.

Neetha’s daughter Lohita was hospitalized after she complained of uneasiness, reportedly after consuming a soft drink on June 23. She was rushed to hospital, where she died the same day. Her family members staged a dharna holding the doctors responsible for her death. However, they withdrew their protest when the hospital management extended compensation.

Asifabad Inspector G Sathish said no case was registered as none of the family members had lodged a complaint so far.