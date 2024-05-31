Goods train derails at Uppariguda, Malkajgiri Circle, multiple coaches affected

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials said the incident occurred when the train carrying coal reached Uppariguda railway crossing got derailed. The coal load fell off the railway tracks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 May 2024, 07:39 PM

Hyderabad: At least four coaches of a goods train between Kazipet to Sanathnagar got derailed at Uppariguda on the Malkajgiri circle on Friday.

No casualties were reported. The reason for the derailment was not known.

On receiving information, the technical and medical teams and senior officials rushed to the spot. They managed to detach the derailed coaches and took up repair works. The incident disrupted the movement of trains on the busy route and services on the way to Secunderabad.

It took the technical team around two hours to separate the affected coaches. An inquiry was ordered into the incident.