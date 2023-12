| Body Of An Unidentified Woman Found In Sangareddy

Charred body of unidentified woman found in Sangareddy

The body has been sent to Area Hospital Patancheru for postmortem.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:29 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Sangareddy: An unidentified woman aged about 25 years was found murdered near Bommankunta village close to Managampet Mandal in Jinnaram Mandal on Saturday.

She was murdered and her body burnt a few days ago.

The Jinnaram Police have registered a case.

