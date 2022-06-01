Bollywood singer KK passes away at 53

By PTI Published: Published Date - 12:02 AM, Wed - 1 June 22

Krishnakumar Kunnath. Photo: Twitter

Kolkata: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said.

He was 53. KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said. He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. “It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him,” a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

