Bonfire claims life of newly wedded tribal woman in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 31-year old tribal woman died while undergoing treatment after sustaining serious burn injuries caused when she was accidentally engulfed in flames from a bonfire at Ginnedhari village in Tiryani mandal on Tuesday.
Tiryani Sub-Inspector Ch Ramesh said that Kudimetha Devendra, wife of Nagesh, succumbed to burn injuries at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad.
She received over 50 percent of burns when her dress caught fire from the bonfire that was lit to keep her home warm. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Asifabad and then to RIMS as her medical condition deteriorated.
Devendra was married to Nagesh six months ago. Based on a complaint received from Sekhar, father of the victim, a case was registered.