Wednesday, Jan 3, 2024
Bonfire claims life of newly wedded tribal woman in Asifabad

A 31-year old tribal woman died while undergoing treatment after sustaining serious burn injuries caused when she was accidentally engulfed in flames from a bonfire

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:16 PM, Wed - 3 January 24
Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 31-year old tribal woman died while undergoing treatment after sustaining serious burn injuries caused when she was accidentally engulfed in flames from a bonfire at Ginnedhari village in Tiryani mandal on Tuesday.

Tiryani Sub-Inspector Ch Ramesh said that Kudimetha Devendra, wife of Nagesh, succumbed to burn injuries at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad.

She received over 50 percent of burns when her dress caught fire from the bonfire that was lit to keep her home warm. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Asifabad and then to RIMS as her medical condition deteriorated.

Devendra was married to Nagesh six months ago. Based on a complaint received from Sekhar, father of the victim, a case was registered.

