Book on Ikebana and Indian recipes launched in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:00 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: Mishrana, a book that presents a blend of beautiful Ikebana arrangements and delicious Indian recipes, was formally launched in Hyderabad by Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan in Chennai.

D B Venkatesh Varma, former Ambassador of India to Russia, Spain & UN, also participated in the event which had more than 30 Ikebana enthusiasts displaying a novel Ikebana exhibition with a similar theme presenting an edible element in each arrangement.

Speaking about the book, Ikebana First Master Ohyru Rekha Reddy said, “Mishrana is a unique presentation with food and the floral creations that will tantalize your senses into savoring the culture of Japan and India, a world of flowers and food.”

The Mishrana theme has been conceptualized by Ikebana masters Rekha Reddy, Indumathy Davloor, Padma Duvvuri, and Nirupa Reddy. They had earlier compiled a coffee table book — Blooms & Looms –with the creations of several Ikebana enthusiasts that captured serene flower arrangements alongside aesthetically woven drapes and color of unrivaled Indian textiles in 2018.

