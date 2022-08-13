Boost your general knowledge quotient

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Reading up about the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be of utmost use when preparing for State government exams.

These practice questions focusing on current affairs and general knowledge will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Achinta Sheuli, who clinched gold medal for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022, is associated with which sport?

a) Weight lifting b) Boxing c) Table Tennis d) Lawn Bowls

Ans: a

2. Thomas Cup is related to which among the following sports?

a) Table Tennis b) Lawn Tennis c) Badminton d) Golf

Ans: c

3. Which union Ministry released the ‘India’s Bioeconomy Report 2022’?

a) Ministry of Science & Technology

b) Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change

c) Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers welfare

d) Ministry of Power

Ans: a

4. Which country successfully launched its space station module called ‘Wentian’?

a) Russia b) Israel c) China d) UAE

Ans: c

5. In which year and which country, the first Commonwealth Games was held?

a) 1926, United Kingdom b) 1934, Australia

c) 1930, Canada d) 1938, New Zealand

Ans: c

6. Peechi Wildlife Sanctuary, where a new damselfly species (Protosticta anamalaica) was spotted, is in which state?

a) Tamil Nadu b) Kerala c) Maharashtra d) Karnataka

Ans: b

7. Logistics Data Bank (LDB) Project, which was seen in the news, is associated with which Ministry?

a) Ministry of Road Transport and Highways b) Ministry of MSME

c) Ministry of Commerce and Industry d) Ministry of Heavy Industries

Ans: c

8. Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in India, is located in which state?

a) Assam b) Telangana c) Haryana d) Manipur

Ans: d

9. A Herpetofauna (amphibians and reptiles) survey was conducted simultaneously in six protected areas of which wildlife division?

a) Munnar Wildlife Division

b) Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary

c) Ranthambore National Park

d) Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary

Ans: a

10. Martand Sun Temple, which was seen in the news, is located in which state/UT?

a) Telangana b) Haryana

c) Jammu and Kashmir d) Bihar

Ans: c

11. The Crafts Village scheme is an initiative of which union Ministry?

a) union Ministry of Culture b) union Ministry of Textiles

c) union Ministry of Home Affairs d) union Ministry of MSME

Ans: b

12. As per NHA’s recent announcement, CoWIN app is repurposed for which programme?

a) PM Matru Vandana Yojana b) PM Swasthya Suraksha Yojana

c) PM Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan d) Universal Immunisation Program

Ans: d

13. Which foreign bank’s IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) was recently inaugurated in GIFT City, Ahmedabad?

a) Citi Bank b) Deutsche Bank

c) Bank of America d) BNP Paribas

Ans: b

14. Scientists observed the merger of giant black holes’ billions of light-years away from the Earth. What is the significance of this observation?

a) ‘Higgs boson particles’ were detected b) ‘Gravitational waves’ were detected

c) Possibility of inter-galactic space travel through ‘wormhole’ was confirmed d) It enabled the scientists to understand ‘singularity’

Ans: b

15. Which of the following are the reasons for the occurrence of multi-drug resistance in microbial pathogens in India?

1. Genetic predisposition of some people

2. Taking incorrect doses of antibiotics to cure diseases

3. Using antibiotics in livestock farming

4. Multiple chronic diseases in some people

Select the correct answer using the code given below

a) 1 and 2 b) 2 and 3 only c) 1, 3 and 4 d) 2, 3 and 4

Ans: d

For more questions, visit the TS BC Study Circles Telegram group https://t.me/ Ukk7l_n7wJxmMjll.

To be continued…