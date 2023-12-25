Boxing Day to be a blend of shopping, charity in Hyderabad

Declared a holiday by the Telangana Government, Boxing Day offers people of Hyderabad a long weekend brimming with festivities.

Hyderabad: As the festive air of Christmas celebrations envelope Hyderabad, the city is not only gearing up for the joyous holidays but also anticipating the arrival of Boxing Day that falls on Tuesday.

The roots of this day after Christmas trace back to the 19th century England when it was a tradition to give ‘Christmas boxes’ to the servants of wealthy households. These boxes, filled with food, money, and essentials, served as expressions of gratitude for the services rendered throughout the year.

In Hyderabad, Boxing Day takes on a meaningful twist as many individuals and charitable organisations seize this occasion to give back to the community. Acts of charity, including donations, volunteering efforts, and organising events to support those in need, characterise the spirit of the day. These events also provide an opportunity for residents to participate in acts of kindness, embracing the giving nature that Boxing Day represents.

For the Anglo-Indian community in the city, December 26 holds a special place as a day of celebration. Members eagerly anticipate the ball organised by the Anglo-Indian Association of the twin cities, making it a highlight of their Boxing Day festivities.

“Boxing Day originally involved distributing gifts or alms to the less fortunate. Over the years, it has evolved into a day of reflection, generosity, and shared moments with loved ones. Not to forget, the shopping offers!” said Manasa, a resident of the city.

While Boxing Day originated as a day to give gifts to the less fortunate, it has seamlessly evolved into a synonym for post-Christmas sales and shopping extravaganza. Retailers in Hyderabad offer enticing discounts, attracting eager shoppers keen on securing deals across various categories, from clothing to electronics.

Beyond the hustle and bustle of shopping, Boxing Day in Hyderabad also serves as a day of rest and relaxation. Families come together to enjoy special meals and engage in leisure activities, providing an opportunity for people to unwind, reflect on the holiday season, and cherish moments with loved ones. In Hyderabad, the day is marked by a harmonious blend of shopping, cultural events, and acts of charity.