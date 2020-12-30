Boy drowns in NSP canal in Khammam

he boy went for a morning walk and fell into the canal accidentally, said sources

Khammam: A minor boy drowned in NSP canal at Tekulapalli near Khammam on Wednesday. The deceased, A Pavan (14), was a student of seventh class at Government Ashram School at Jangaon in erstwhile Warangal. The boy went for a morning walk and fell into the canal accidentally, sources said.

Search operations are underway to trace the boy’s body.

Following a complaint lodged by his parents, the local police booked a case in connection with the incident.

