Brahmam emerges chess champion

The 59-year-old Brahmam maintained clean slate with five points from as many rounds to emerge champion

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

HCC secretary presenting winners trophy to SK Brahmam.

Hyderabad: SK Brahmam emerged champion in the Hyderabad Chess Centre’s 1st HCC Veteran Invitational One-Day Rapid Chess Tournament is held at HCC Chess Hall, YMCA Secunderabad, on Friday.

The 59-year-old Brahmam maintained clean slate with five points from as many rounds to emerge champion. He defeated VSN Murthy in 48 moves in the final round. Kulkarni Chandrakanth from Bidar took the second place with four points. RVSS Rama Anjaneyulu got the better of Kandi Ravi in the last match to finish with third-place.

Results: Final Round: VSN Murthy VSN (3) lost to SK Brahmam (5), GV Srinivasa Rao (3) lost to Kulkarni Chandrakanth (4), Kandi Ravi (3) lost to RVSS Rama Anjaneyulu (4), Sudhakar Ganadinni (1) lost to Ravindra Nath A (3), MA Sami (3) bt DN Vijayendrakumar (2), Manda Rama Mohan Rao (2) drew with Surson Sanjeeva Reddy (2), Satyanarayna Murthy (2) beat Durga Prasad (1).

Top 10 Final Placings: 1. SK Brahmam, 2. Kulkarni Chandrakanth, 3. RVSS Rama Anjaneyulu, 4. Kandi Ravi, 5. GV Srinivasa Rao, 6. A Ravindra Nath, 7. VSN Murthy, 8. MA Sami, 9. PVV Satyanarayna Murthy, 10. Raja Gopal.