Brahmotsavam: Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy appears in attire of Govardhana Giridhari

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsihma Swamy on Sunday appeared in the attire of ‘Govardhana Giridhari’ to devotees on the fifth day of the annual brahmotsavam.

‘Govardhana Giridhari Alankara Seva’ was performed for the ceremonial idol of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy by the temple priests amid chants of ‘veda mantras’. Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’s procession was carried out along the mada veedhulu on the hill shrine.

Princess Begum Sahiba Esra Birgen of Nizam family donated 67 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs.4 lakh to Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on the occasion of the annual brahmotsavam.

On behalf of her, YTDA vice chairman Kishan Rao handed over the gold jewelry to temple Executive Officer N Geetha at the temple.