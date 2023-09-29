BRAOU implements smart certificate printing for faster delivery

To begin with, certificates such as provisional, transfer certificate and bonafide will be printed in the new facility. Later on, the original degree will also be printed after necessary software is put in place.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 10:17 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: Students of Dr BR Ambedkar Open University here will now receive their certificates faster with the university launching an inhouse smart certificates printing system. The undergraduate, post graduate and other programmes’ certificates will be handed over to students in one or two days as against the current duration of five to seven days.

Students applying before lunch time on a working day may get certificates on the same day. The in-house printing of smart certificate facility was launched by university Vice Chancellor Prof. K Seetharama Rao at the office of Controller of Examinations on the varsity campus here on Friday.

The new certificates come on a special paper, which is tear-resistant and waterproof with long shelf life. In a move to curb fake certificate menace, several smart security features including an online certificate verification system were incorporated in the certificates.

Without having to refer to the university to check genuineness of the certificates, they can be verified simply by scanning the digital Quick Reaction (QR) codes printed on the certificates via QR code scanner on a smartphone. Student’s credentials such as name, father’s name, course, marks obtained and other details can be easily verified from anywhere and anytime.

Further, the open university’s certificates will also come with watermark, logo and unique identification number apart from paper thickness. Currently, the university is relying on the Government Security Printing Press in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, to print its certificates.

“Now, that the in-house printing facility is launched, certificates will be handed over to students in a couple of days. Initially, bonafide, transfer and provisional certificates are printed. Later, original certificates with 18 different security features will be printed in the new facility,” an official said.

