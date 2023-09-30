Breast cancer awareness: Historical monuments in Hyderabad turn pink

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:50 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: To mark the beginning of international breast cancer awareness month, observed worldwide in October to spread awareness and talk about the ailment, Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) illuminated all the major landmarks of Hyderabad in pink on Saturday.

Noted monuments and landmarks in Hyderabad including Charminar, Buddha statue, T -Hub, Prasads I-max and Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge were illuminated in pink for the 15 consecutive year, by UBCF.

“Illumination of prominent buildings in pink is a way to attract the attention and curiosity of people and raise the awareness about importance of early detection of breast cancer. Hyderabad is the only city in the world where so many historic monuments and prominent buildings have been turning pink for a night,” Dr P Raghu Ram, Founder and Director of UBCF, said.

The aim of ‘Paint the City Pink’ campaign is to spread the message of Hope, Survival and Courage to those who have fought breast cancer, and equally, remind people that women over 40 must get themselves an annual screening mammogram to detect breast cancer early, Dr Raghu Ram added.

