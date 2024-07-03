Brief news reports from Telangana districts on July 3

Hera a few brief news stories coming in from across Telangana on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 08:57 PM

Lineman electrocuted as sub-station operator switches on power supply during repair

Sangareddy: The negligence on the part of a sub-station operator claimed the life of a young lineman, who was working at a transformer at Yarraram village in Andole on Wednesday.

The victim Chandrashekhar (25), a resident of Peddareddypet in Pulkal mandal, joined as a junior lineman in the department four years ago. As the transformer at Yarraram developed a technical glitch, the farmers approached Chandrashekhar.

The junior lineman, who got the line clearance (LC) from sub-station operator Papa Goud to keep the power off until the work is done, stater his work, while another lineman close to this place also obtained LC from Papa Goud. When the second lineman informed that his work was completed, Papa Goud switched on the power supply as he forgot Chandrashekhar was still working on the same line.

While Chandrashekhar died, another helper Manikyam sustained injuries in the incident. Manikyam was taken to the government hospital Jogipet.

Former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran visited the place immediately after coming to know about the incident and expressed shock over negligence. He demanded stern action against the people who acted negligently. The Transco officials said there would be departmental action against those who were responsible for the incident.

Two among four of family that attempted to end lives die in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two among four members of a family including a woman and her three daughters who attempted to commit suicide by consuming weedicide on Monday died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector Allam Rambabu said that Chilukuri Vanitha (45), the wife of Prathap and her daughter Ramya (16), an intermediate dropout, breathed their last while under treatment. While Vanitha died at 2 am, Ramya succumbed to the weedicide at 11 am. Medical condition of Laxmi (21) was critical as she was on a ventilator. Aishwarya was showing signs of recovery.

Vanitha, Laxmi, Ramya and Aishwarya (14), tried to kill themselves as they were allegedly dressed after Vanitha’s husband got addicted to liquor and subsequent financial crisis in a farm. Another of Vanitha’s daughters, Ravali, who reportedly refused to consume the weedicide, called her relative in Hyderabad and alerted her and also the villagers about the multiple suicide attempts.

The villagers and police rushed the four to a hospital.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under the Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Samhitha (BNSS). Investigations were taken up.