Bright Future CA emerge champions of Winter Premier Cricket Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Bright Future CA team memebrs celelbrating with the winners trophy

Hyderabad: Venu Madhav (60) scored a half-century while Qadar Amoodi snared three wickets for 61 to guide Bright Future CA to a five-wicket victory over Muchkunda Cricket Academy in the final of the 7th Winter Premier League Cricket Tournament held at the Lokspor Cricket Grounds, Chilkur, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Riding on J Aditya’s (139) century and V Aabhijay’s (54) half-century, Muchkunda CA posted 240/6 in stipulated 35 overs. In reply, skipper Venu hit half-century and Qadar Amoodi also came good with the bat and slammed 41 to guide their side to home with two balls in spare.

Brief Scores: Muchkunda CA 240/6 in 35 overs (Aditya J 139, V Aabhijay 54; Qadar Amoodi 3/61) lost to Bright Future CA 241/5 in 34.4 overs (Venu Madhav 60, Qadar Amoodi 41; Ashwin Pulla 3/57).

Awards: Most Valuable Player: Aabhijay V; Man of the Match (Final): Venu Madhav; Best Batsman: Aditya J; Best Bowler: Shaikh Ameer; Best Fielder: Aryan Saiyed; Game-Changer-Award: Qadar Amoodi; Emerging Player: Kashyap.