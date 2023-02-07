Double delight for Avik at All India Master’s Games

| Double Delight For Avik At All India Masters Games

Hyderabad’s Avik Neogi bagged twin gold medals at the 5th All India Master’s Games

Subhamitra Chaterjee and Avik Neogi

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Avik Neogi bagged twin gold medals at the 5th All India Master’s Games held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Avik emerged the fastest in the 100M and 200M events with the timings of 12.4 sec and 26.0 sec respectively in the 35 years men’s category.

Meanwhile, Subhamitra Chaterjee clocked 45.00.0 sec to clinch gold in the 5000M Race Walk event in the 35 years women’s category.

With these victories, both the athletes were selected to the national team for the upcoming Asia Pacific Masters Games scheduled to be held in Jeonbuk, South Korea from May 12 to 20.

Results: 35 years: Men: 100 M: Gold: Avik Neogi (12.4); 200M: Gold: Avik Neogi (26.0); Women: 5000M Race Walk: Subhamitra Chaterjee (45.00.0).