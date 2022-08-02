Bring home some Jaipuri weaves

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:56 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: Actor Sravanthi Chokaropu and fashion enthusiast graced the grand launch of the exhibition by Zari Jaipur at Taj Deccan. The showcase is being held till August 4.

Zari captures the elegance of India’s vibrant culture, regal legacy and the skillful details with its unique craftsmanship. Delicately trimmed and embellished beautifully, the weaves are feminine and fluid, owing to fabrics that drape sensually. The entire collections is created using the finest techniques of Indian textile and craft tradition to create ensembles that transcend time and age.

Rishabh Sokhiya, Zari Jaipur, said “Hyderabad is famously known for its love for fashions, ethnics, designer wear and more.” Witness the best of Zari fashion like saris, lehengas, kurtis, salwars and more.