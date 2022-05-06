Bring your own belly to Hyderabad’s biggest food festival

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:30 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Source: Facebook/BYOB

Hyderabad: Hungry? Feel like you could eat over 100 dishes at once? We’ve found just the place you can imagine doing that.

The city’s biggest food festival, Bring Your Own Belly (BYOB) is back on May 7 at Hitex Exhibition Centre. With over 150 food stalls, it’s a paradise for foodies.

The event has a dedicated interactive zone for kids and a separate area to let loose your pets. With old and new alcohol brands, it also has a dedicated alcohol zone.

At this year’s edition, JxtaPop (by Jxtapose) brings over 50 pop up stalls of products in fashion, lifestyle, stationary and others. Adding to that, bands like Caprio and Rival Mob, along with artists Lojal, Saachi and Peekay will be seen playing at the venue.

The event starts at 11 am and ends at 11 pm with entry subject to a valid ID proof. Tickets need to be booked in advance.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .