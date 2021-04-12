Brothers held for Rs.50 lakh theft from car in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were identified as Hanumanth Dotrey, 52, the driver of the car and a native of Karnataka, and his brother Laxman Dotrey, 51, of Bidar.

By | Published: 4:58 pm

Hyderabad: Two brothers, one of them a driver, were arrested by the Madhapur police on Monday on charges of stealing Rs.50 lakh from a car.

The arrested persons were identified as Hanumanth Dotrey, 52, the driver of the car and a native of Karnataka, and his brother Laxman Dotrey, 51, of Bidar.

M Venkateshwarlu, DCP (Madhapur), said that on March 3, one YS Prasad along with his friends had gone to Inorbit Mall in Madhapur in Prasad’s car.

“From the mall, one of Prasad’s friends called Hanumanth, the driver who was appointed by Prasad a few months ago. However, he did not respond to calls, following Prasad and his friends went to the parking lot, where they found that both Hanumanth and the cash that was kept in the car were missing,” the DCP said.

Hanumanth was nabbed by the Madhapur police on Sunday night and based on his confession, Laxman was also held. The stolen cash was recovered from Laxman. Both the arrested persons were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .