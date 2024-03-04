BRS activists seek to restart a bridge across Wardha river

Activists of BRS criticised the government for scrapping a proposed high-level bridge across Wardha river at Gundayipet village in Koutala mandal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 March 2024, 06:27 PM

The BRS workers led by ZPTC member Anusha, DCMS chairman Manthaiah, submitted a memorandum to Koutala Tahsidlar requesting him to take steps to restart the work. They said that the then BRS government sanctioned the bridge to improve connectivity between both Telangana and Maharashtra states by allocating Rs 70 crore. Earlier, the activists staged a rasta-roko on Sirpur (T)-Koutala road, affecting traffic for a while. BRS mandal president Adi Vasanth Rao and many members of the party were present.