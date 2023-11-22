BRS, BJP, MIM working with secret understanding for elections: Mallikarjun Kharge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:28 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge speaking at an election campaign meeting in Nalgonda.

Nalgonda: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the BRS, BJP and AIMIM of working with a secret understanding for Telangana state legislative assembly elections and Congress was fighting against them. Speaking at an election campaign meeting here, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not know the problems of the people as the prices of essential commodities skyrocketed during his rule. There was no difference between Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He strongly criticized the BRS chief for his reported comments against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were never interested in posts, he added. The BRS government, he alleged, diverted the funds of SC, ST sub-plan to other schemes and did injustice to them. Stating that Congress would come to power in the state, he made it clear that the first cabinet meeting of the Congress government would approve the six guarantees of the party if the Congress was voted to power in the elections.

He questioned whether Telangana would be turned into a rice bowl if there was no Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP), which was constructed during Congress rule. Congress leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also attended the public meeting.