BRS condemns shooting on Bhim Army Chief in UP, demands justice

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Azad Samaj Party (Kashiram) President Chandrashekhar Azad with the party supporters during the protest demanding a CBI probe into the case of attempted murder on him, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir)

Hyderabad: BRS MP Kota Prabhakar Reddy condemned increasing violence against tribals and Dalits under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed concern over the rising animosity from upper castes towards marginalised communities in the country.

The BRS MPs led by Prabhakar Reddy extended their solidarity with Bhim Army Uttar Pradesh chief and Dalit leader Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan who staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday. The BRS party strongly condemned the recent shooting incident targeting the Dalit leader and demanded immediate arrest and severe punishment to the perpetrators.

Drawing attention to the ongoing genocide against tribals in Manipur and recent shootings of Dalits in Uttar Pradesh, Prabhakar Reddy emphasised the urgent need for equal growth and empowerment of these oppressed sections of society. He said the BRS remains committed to supporting Dalits across the country, pledging to stand by them in their quest for justice and equality. He held both the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central government accountable for Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan’s safety.

He pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has initiated ‘Dalit Bandhu’ for socio-economic empowerment of the Dalits as well as announced plans to launch ‘Girijan Bandhu’ for tribals soon.

MPs Prabhakar Reddy, B Venkatesh Netha, P Ramulu, Manne Srinivas Reddy, and others from the BRS joined the protests to ensure justice and protection for Dalits.