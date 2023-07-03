KCR’s nine year-long rule is golden era for tribals: Balka Suman

The Government Whip Balka Suman further said that 908 posts were reserved for tribal candidates due to enhanced reservations

Government whip Balka Suman hands over a patta to a tribal farmer at a programme held in Chennur on Monday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said that the nine-year long rule by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a golden era for tribals. He formally handed over pattas to 666 eligible tribals who tilled 1,190 acres of forest lands, at a prgramme held in Chennur on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman narrated welfare schemes and developmental activities taken up by the government. He said the State government implemented a slew of welfare schemes for growth of tribals by recognizing the identity of tribals. It has proved sincerity and special concern towards the tribals by doing so. Chandrashekhar Rao kept his promise made on September 17 by enhancing reservations to tribals students in education enabling them to bag seats in engineering and medical colleges.

The government whip further said that 908 posts were reserved for tribal candidates due to enhanced reservations. He stated that scholarship of Rs 20 lakh was being extended to students who pursue higher education abroad. He informed that a whopping Rs 53,000 crore was being spent for the welfare of tribals post formation of Telangana.

Suman stated that 2,471 tribal hamlets populated over 500 were converted into grampanchayats. He said that Rs 240 crore was spent for building new grampanchayat buildings in tribal vilalges. Swanky buildings were constructed in the heart of Hyderabad reflecting self-respect of tribals. Electricity facility was created to 8,467 tribal habitations spending Rs 221 crore.

He recalled that 92 tribal welfare residential educational institutions were built, while 8.2 lakh farmers got Rythu Bandhu aid worth Rs 8,305 crore.

Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha, Zilla Chairperson N Baghya Laxmi, Additional Collector (local bodies) B Rahul, trainee collector Gowthami and leaders of BRS were present.