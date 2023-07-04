Land titles given to tribals drawing inspiration from Kumram Bheem: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy hands over land title to an eligible tribal woman at a programme held in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday

Adilabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy handed over podu land pattas to eligible tribals belonging to Utnoor, Sirikonda and Indervelli mandals in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday. MLAs Rekha Naik and Rathod Bapu Rao too were present.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Reddy said the State government took steps to give away the pattas to eligible tribals by drawing inspiration from tribal legend Kumram Bheem who had fought for rights over water, forest and land. Holders of the pattas would get financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme as well.

The Minister said 12,222 tribal families who till 31,688 acres of forest land in Adilabad, 15,254 tribal households, who cultivate crops in 44,750 acres in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, 7,253 families of Nirmal and 2,403 families belonging to Mancherial district would be given the land titles under the initiative.

Three-phase power connections too would be given to tribal farmers, besides providing electric motors and farm wells at subsidized prices under the Giri Vikasam scheme.

Adilabad Collector PS Rahul Raj and ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer Chahat Bajpai were present.