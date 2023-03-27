BRS continues protest in Parliament over Adani, Rahul Gandhi issues

Sporting black clothes, scarfs and turbans, the BRS MPs raised slogans in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, before they were adjourned till noon.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:55 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: Continuing its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani Group, condemning disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Parliament and the BJP’s anti-people and anti-democratic policies, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MPs along with members from other parties staged protests near Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises on Monday.

Sporting black clothes, scarfs and turbans, the BRS MPs raised slogans in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, before they were adjourned till noon.

Addressing media persons, BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao said citing the Supreme Court panel constituted on the Adani Group issue, the BJP-led Union government was trying to wash off its hands on the demand for a JPC.

A JPC was different from a Supreme Court panel. In the JPC, all the facts and figures would be unearthed and kept before the people of the country, he said.

He also condemned the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament. The move was anti-democratic and against the law, he said.

The BJP argues that Rahul Gandhi had commented on Modi community but infact it was a surname not a community, he said, adding “Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and myself have Rao as surnames and not a community,” explained Keshava Rao.

The fact was that the BJP was against BCs welfare and development. It has no commitment in ensuring the BCs growth, he said.

BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao charged that the BJP Government had disqualified Rahul Gandhi from Parliament to distract people’s attention from the Adani Group’s alleged irregularities.

Since the beginning of this session, all the opposition parties, including BRS was demanding for a JPC on the Adani Group. Yet, there was no word from the BJP and today both the Houses were adjourned immediately when the opposition MPs demanded constitution of JPC, he said.

The BJP was trying to suppress the voice of Opposition parties in both the Houses. These are black days for democracy in the country, he said.

“BRS will continue to fight against the BJP till a JPC is set up on the Adani Group issue,” said Nageswara Rao.

BRS MPs Divakonda Damodar Rao, J Santosh Kumar and others were present.