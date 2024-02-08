BRS’ demand strange: Konda Surekha responds on TSPSC issue

Addressing the media, Forest Minister Konda Surekha said BRS MLC K Kavitha’s demand to replace the new TSPSC chairman was strange

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 10:28 PM

Hyderabad: Responding to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) demand to replace TSPSC chairman M Mahender Reddy, Forest Minister Konda Surekha asked on Thursday that if he was indeed tainted, why did the BRS government appoint him as the Director General of Police (DGP).

It was just two weeks since the former DGP was appointed as TSPSC chairman. He had served in different positions for over 36 years but there were no charges against him, the Minister said.

