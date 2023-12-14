BRS demands thorough investigation into custodial death of Surya Naik

10:30 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Former Minister Satyavathi Rathod, former MLA Balka Suman and BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan lodged a complaint with DGP Ravi Gupta.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday demanded a thorough investigation into the custodial death of Nenawat Surya Naik in the Devarakonda Police Station of Nalgonda district. Former Minister Satyavathi Rathod, former MLA Balka Suman and BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan lodged a complaint with DGP Ravi Gupta who responded positively. They sought justice for the bereaved family of Surya Naik.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the DGP, Satyavathi Rathod said the interference of over enthusiastic police in a family dispute, led to the death of Surya Naik. She suspected that the police were being used as pawns by certain political leaders to settle their scores. She demanded that a comprehensive investigation should be conducted by a senior official into the custodial death and stringent action should be initiated against the officials involved.

Dasoju Shravan demanded that those responsible for Surya Naik’s death should be severely punished. He observed that friendly policing is taking a wrong turn.

Former MLA Balka Suman alleged that BRS cadre are being threatened across the State ever since the Congress came to power. He alleged that some people were intentionally holding celebrations near the residences of BRS leaders to provocate the latter. He said for last decade, the BRS did not resort to any provocative actions in the State. He cautioned that the reputation of the State will be tarnished due to such incidents.

The custodial death of Surya Naik in the Devarakonda police station of Nalgonda district, had taken a controversial turn with Naik’s relatives alleging that he died due to excessive beating by SI Satish Reddy who intervened in a land dispute between two brothers from Palem tribal hamlet in Chintapalli mandal, of Nalgonda district. They accused Satish Reddy of interfering in the dispute at the behest of Congress leaders.